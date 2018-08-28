News

Cannot wait to see Pooja Banerjee in a new avatar ‘Kasautii’ : Vikas Gupta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2018 05:48 PM

MUMBAI: Producer Vikas Gupta is one to encourage his friends.

The actor recently took to Instagram to encourage actor Pooja Banerjee, who will soon be seen in the second season of ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, and wished her luck for the show. In fact, the producer included a line on how Pooja helped him get over his water phobia and how she will be proud of him in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Check out his post here:


Well! all we can say is that this one surely knows how to keep her friends encouraged and pumped up!
Tags > Vikas Gupta, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pooja Banerjee, Instagram, encourage, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

‘Agent Raghav’ actors Jason Tham – Deeksha Kanwal...

‘Agent Raghav’ actors Jason Tham – Deeksha Kanwal get engaged
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days