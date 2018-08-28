Cannot wait to see Pooja Banerjee in a new avatar ‘Kasautii’ : Vikas Gupta

MUMBAI: Producer Vikas Gupta is one to encourage his friends.
The actor recently took to Instagram to encourage actor Pooja Banerjee, who will soon be seen in the second season of ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, and wished her luck for the show. In fact, the producer included a line on how Pooja helped him get over his water phobia and how she will be proud of him in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Check out his post here:
This girl is pure happiness and positivity and totally Mad . @poojabanerjeee you are precious , Thankyou for really going out of the way to help me get over my water phobia although I couldn’t learn swimming and water kinda isn’t my best friend yet , you will be proud of me on #khatronkekhiladi I cannot wait to see you in your new avatar on #kasautizindagiki . All the best and keep spreading madness . The world needs it #Home #altbalaji #happypeople #hug #waterbaby Her #waterPhatu Me P.S. If you arnt following her as yet , you are missing out on an extra gram of smile everyday .
