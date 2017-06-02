Can't work in bad films just for money: Actor Bhuvan Arora

Actor Bhuvan Arora, who will next be seen on the big screen in "Bank Chor", says he is choosy about his film projects as he can't afford to have "bad films".



He also feels that because of digital platforms, actors now have the choice not to sign a bad film.



"I am a strong believer of the adage, 'An actor is defined by the choices he make'. So, I won't act in a film that does not entice me as an actor. I do not want to be typecast and that is why I said 'no' to many films that offered me same kind of roles," Bhuvan, who debuted with "Shuddh Desi Romance" in 2012 and then acted in films like "Tevar" and "Naam Shabana", told IANS here.



"At this stage of my career, doing that is tough as each film pays you lot of money. But it is okay... I cannot work on bad films just for money."



Bhuvan also appeared in Nagesh Kukunoor's web series "The Test Case".



Talking about the digital platforms, he said: "The cinema is changing and is welcoming, but when it comes to web series, it is totally content and performance driven. So it is a great platform for budding actors like me who have the chance to do good work on the different platforms that were earlier limited to cinema and television.



"Now thanks to the digital platform, we do not have to end up singing bad films to survive in these struggling days."



He says family support is one of the strong pillars of his life to make choices which otherwise would have been difficult.



Born and brought up in Delhi, Bhuvan decided to study acting and went to the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. He believes his formal training helps him to change certain nuances of acting depending on the medium.



"There is a certain difference between acting on small screen and big screen in terms of channelising your energy. When you are acting on big screen, on wide shots, you have to put your energy not only on expression but also body language.



"On small screen, most of the shots are close-ups, where the camera can count your eyelashes. So, the requirement is different there. There's more detailing on facial expressions."



FTII gives students exposure to world cinema during their course.



Asked if he plans to balance parallel films and commercial projects, Bhuvan said: "I was sure from the beginning that I will work here in Bollywood, so all the exposure that I was getting of world cinema was great information. I wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan when was a little boy in Delhi."



(Source: IANS)







