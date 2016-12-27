Captaincy task to add some ‘chill’ in Bigg Boss 10

Winter is here and seems to be gracing the Bigg Boss 10 house too. Keeping up with the cold season, Bigg Boss will introduce the luxury budget task ‘Toofan’ in tonight’s episode.

The Colors and Endemol drama will get the house transformed into a snow clad region with an igloo placed in the garden area.

The housemates will be required to dress up like Kashmiris and repair the igloo with the help of the equipment provided.

Time and again, snow storm will hit the house when the contestants will have to take shelter in the igloo. Every time, the last contestant to enter the igloo will be disqualified from the task and the chance to become the captain.

As per the rules, the last two contestants remaining will become contenders for captaincy.

When the first storm would hit, Mona will be the last one to enter the igloo. After getting disqualified, she will sadly weep at her loss. As for Swami Om, he would not leave the entrance of the igloo wanting to win the task by all means.

And with passing time, as per sources, Gaurav Chopraa, Bani J and Nitibha Kaul will also be out from the race.

Finally, the battle will continue between Manveer Gujjar, Manu Punjabi, Lopamudra Raut and Rohan Mehra.

Who do you think will win the task? Share your thoughts in the comment box below.