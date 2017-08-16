Actress Surbhi Chandna, currently seen as Anika in popular TV show "Ishqbaaaz", says she wants to get married at "some point" but at the moment wants to focus on her career.



The actress, who will be seen getting married for the second time to Shivaay Singh Oberoi (essayed by Nakuul Mehta) in the Star Plus show, says she is more bothered about the show and its progress.



"My mother keeps on asking whether I want to get married or not. Yes, I do want to get married at some point but right now my focus is on my career and I am currently prioritising on giving my show and my character the best I can," Surbhi said in a statement.



She added: "I've been fortunate about getting good amount of work in my career so far in the industry and I wish to continue the same streak."



Talking about her onscreen wedding, Surbhi said: "I love the whole concept of Band Baaja Badhaiyaan wherein we have had the chance to associate with the likes of Remo D'souza who has choreographed a special song and Neeta Lulla who has designed the wedding outfit for my character. I think this is as big as it can get."

