Cast of Ek Bhram-Sarvagun Sampanna visit 1000 years old Saas-Bahu temple in Rajasthan

MUMBAI: Recently, upcoming show Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna is making all right noise owing to the unique concept.

The team of the show flew down to a 1000-year-old heritage Saas-Bahu temple in Udaipur along with the lead protagonist Janhvi Mittal essayed by Shrenu Parikh.

The main reason behind visiting this heritage temple is the significance behind it. It's a temple dedicated to the mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law of the nation to glorify the relationship they share. A king back in the 10th century in Mahipala of Kachchhwaha dynasty got it reconstructed.

It was a brilliant marketing strategy to launch the show at such an iconic place which was unexplored for years. With Saas Bahu serials being a day to day household phenomenon, this unique launch has grabbed enormous eyeballs, kudos to the team for such an unusual launch idea.

the makers unveiled the promo of their upcoming show titled Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna starring Shrenu Parikh as Jahnavi, in a completely unique concept of an antagonist Bahu as opposed to the conventional docile daughter in law.

Having piqued the interests of the audience with the introductory promo which features Jahnavi as a superficial daughter in law who pretends to be an ideal Bahu while she plots the disruption of her in-laws.

Ek Bhram-Sarv Gun Sampanna is directed by Sumit Sodani and produced by Dipti Kalwani's Sunny Side Up Films, starring Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam.