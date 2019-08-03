Cast Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Celebrates Friendship Day

MUMBAI: Artists of the popular family comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) have already begun celebrating Friendship Day. The actors were seen sharing their favorite moments and celebrating their bond of friendship on the sets of the show.

“Friendship is one of the greatest & strongest bond between two individuals. Working for past 11 years, I think we all have not just grown as friends but have become like an extended family for each other. I pray that the show crosses many more milestones and the family of TMKOC stays together like this forever. Happy Friendship day!” says Shyam Pathak who plays the character of Popatlal in the show.

“Oh, come on! Every day is Friendship Day for us women – Mahila Mandal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. We all are BFFs and our on-screen love and affection for each other is equally true in real life. It is just getting better and wiser each day,” says Ambika Ranjankar who plays Komal Hathi in the show.

“We have grown up together and have been seeing each other since a very young age. The friendship among the Tapu Sena is as strong in real life as in reel life. We spend a lot of time on screen as well as off screen. Not just on the 4th of August, we celebrate friendship day every day. All the team members of TMKOC are dear to me and I value each of them very much in my life,” says Kush Shah (Goli).

TMKOC recently entered in its 12th year and the team celebrated this joyous occasion with a cake cutting ceremony on the sets of the show.