From casting to acting, Harish Khandal’s ‘plunge’ gets noticed...

Harish Khandal has a vast knowledge in casting and has had a flourishing career in the line for four long years. After serving as the Associate Casting Director in Shashi Sumeet Productions, the man has now had a commendable beginning in the acting line!! His recent power-packed portrayal in Zee TV’s Jamai Raja has gained him lot of appreciation.

Born in a small village in Rajasthan, Harish was bitten by the bug of acting very early in age, and joined the Mandi School of Drama in Himachal to bag the 1 year diploma in acting. But once in Mumbai, Harish found it tough to survive and found it essential to earn a job and save money before venturing out into acting.

Recently, Harish found it apt to make the big plunge from casting to acting, and left his job to work on his credentials as an actor.

Says Harish, “I had a great learning curve being in Shashi Sumeet Productions. I had the privilege to meet two people there, and both turned out to be my role models. My boss in Casting, Karan Kapoor motivated me a lot. And having such an inspiring boss like Sumeet H. Mittal was indeed the icing on the cake. I learnt from both of them and I was soon inspired by them to work hard. The aura that Sumeet Mittal has actually pushes the people around him to work hard. This was a life-changer of an experience for me.”

On his debut work in Jamai Raja, Harish avers, “Soon, after being in the casting line for four long years, I left my job to try my hand in acting. I did ads, episodics and short films. And then came my way the role in Jamai Raja. As you know, I played the role of Khan Bhai, the negative character. Though my role was a cameo, and I was required to shoot for 10-12 days, the track playout turned out to be huge for me. The track was completely on me and Ravi Dubey. I thoroughly enjoyed it and got appreciated a lot.”

Elaborating on the praises garnered, he tells us, “My very first scene was appreciated by the director and this started the amazing journey. The best moment for me was when Ravi Dubey came up to me and wanted to know more about me, as I did a splendid job in the scene. His appreciation really motivated me. I should not be saying this, but the kind of appreciation I got from all and sundry was really heart-warming. My family noticed my work, and that brought them a relief. My huge compliment came from my earlier boss, Sumeet H Mittal. The man who heads such a big organization messaged me saying he saw my episode and I did a good job. His wishes will always be with me and guide me.”

He continues on his plans for the future saying, “I see brightness and I am sure of surviving in the industry. I will continue to work hard, and will wait for my day to come.”

Harish might have already bagged his biggie, as we hear that he is in talks for a movie with Abhishek Bachchan where he will play a prime role.

Harish, we wish you all the luck!!