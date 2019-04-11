Casting director Jeetendra Chaudhary needs urgent help

MUMBAI: Life is uncertain!

Casting director Jeetendra Chaudhry (fondly called Jeet) has been a part of the industry for a long time. He is now going through a rough phase in his life.

Jeet has been diagnosed with a chronic liver disorder, and doctors have suggested an immediate liver transplant.

His family has put up a donation request on a website called Impact Guru and has been reaching out to people to raise funds.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jeet about his health issues, and he said, ‘By nature, I am a shy guy who generally wouldn't approach anyone for help if I can manage on my own. However, due to my treatment of chronic liver disease (jaundice), which was diagnosed as acute immune hepatitis, I have exhausted all my savings during the last six months. The doctors’ team at Global Hospital has finally asked me to undergo a liver transplant surgery on an immediate basis to save my life. However, the estimated cost is beyond my budget. Hence, I am seeking monetary help from relatives, friends, and colleagues from the TV industry. where I have given my service since 2001 as a casting director in well-known production houses including Balaji Telefilms, Miditech, B.R. Telefilms, Director’s Kut Productions, HMV Saregama, Optimystix, and Hats Off Productions.'

Adding more on the current status, he said, 'Now, my proposed surgery is on 27th April 2019, provided I arrange the requisite funds. Hence, I am approaching various trusts and websites, which include TellyChakkar. Need blessings of all as this is a major surgery.'

Jeet’s wife Anita said, 'My husband wants to get back to his job and regain his responsibility as a husband and father of his 2 lovely young kids (both are studying in school) and as a son of his old parents (both of whom are senior citizens). He is the sole earning member of family, and we all are totally dependent on his income. The estimate cost of liver transplant surgery is around 23,00,000 (including pre- and post-surgery). We are facing huge financial constraints in arranging funds required to save my husband. Please help us raise the required amount.'

All he wants is heartfelt prayers and some monetary help. TellyChakkar would like extend our support to Jeet. We urge our readers and industry watchers to help him in any way they can. We hope to see him soon doing what he does best: casting.