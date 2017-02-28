Casting director Parag Chadha gets into a tiff with producer Virendra Shahaney over payment dues

MTV Splitsvilla season 3 winner Parag Chadha, who is also a casting director, recently got into a tiff with Web Talkies producer Virendra Shahaney.

Parag has done casting for few TV shows like Jamai Raja, Tamanna and Virendra has co produced Sony TV’s Main Naa Bhoolungi and has also penned many television shows.

Parag is miffed and disappointed with Virendra over non payment of dues.

Talking to Tellychakkar on the entire matter, Parag shared, “I have been casting for Virendra’s web series Made In India season 2, web film You Me and Ghar and CMCM which is yet to be launched. It’s been more than four months that he has not paid my dues and nine other actors who are part of his web series. It very disappointing as it is our hard earned money. We are not asking for a favour but for our right after all the hard work we've put in. He is supposed to pay us more than a lakh and still there is not clarity when he is clearing our dues.”

To know the other side of the story, we buzzed producer Virendra, who said, “Yes, there is a payment delay and we are working on it. We are going to pay their dues.”

We hope the two sort out the matter soon!