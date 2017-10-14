Casting couch is one black spot in the industry that has been cursed openly but practiced behind the curtains. Casting directors are often under the scrutiny for practicing casting couch.

And even though several actors and other conglomerates from the industry have been living under constant denial to have never experienced such a thing ever, Tellychakkar.com exclusively brings to you a hot and juicy flavor of the other side of the world.

A Casting Director from Triangle Film Productions, Rakshit Anand was arrested on 9 October under section 354 (B) 509 for sexually misbehaving with an aspiring actress.

What? Why did this happen? Well here are all the details which will calm your curious ears!

It all happened when Rakshit was introduced to a 22 year old aspiring actress, Aparna Paranjape through a co-coordinator friend. After initial introductions and greetings, the two used to frequently chat with each other on Whatsapp and other texting portals.

The acquaintance soon transpired into friendship and then…a one-sided infatuation!

According to our credible sources, Aparna used to flirt with Rakshit for career growth but the latter developed some deep feelings for her. And then came the D – day when it was the coordinator’s birthday and he decided to throw a party! While he and his friends (including Rakshit and Aparna) had a blast over dinner alone (being a dry day), the lady in question invited her coordinator friend, Rakshit and others to her place for an alcohol party.

Now with alcohol consumption, the last thing one would want is to lose control, vomit or end up in hospital! Or as in this case…be molested.

Rakshit happened to confront his fondness for Aparna and the girl insulted him and pinched his male ego by questioning his financial status and stability as compared to hers. Rejection surged Rakshit’s anger and aggression to such a height that he started damaging her property and started throwing things around in her house. Not only that! He pushed her into the room, locked the door from inside and slapped her hard. Her screams and crying alerted everyone present there and they brought the situation under control.

Now this saga didn’t end here! This accident unfolded at 5 am in the morning and soon after a complaint was logged. Rakshit was bailed the day after (10 October) and Aparna plans to file a case of physical assault against him in court.

When contacted the SP of Oshiwara Police Station, Subhash Khanvilkar he confirmed this piece of news.