Casting director Sohan Thakur goes underground post physical abuse and threatening case filed against him

The story of casting directors and their connection with casting couch practices continue...

TellyChakkar recently reported about casting Director from Triangle Film Productions, Rakshit Anand who was arrested on 9 October under sections 354 (B) use of criminal force towards a woman with an intent to disrobe, 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage to amount of more than twenty rupees) for sexually misbehaving with an aspiring actress.

Now, we have heard that, famous casting director Sohan Thakur, who has done cast for many TV shows has gone underground after struggling actress Reena Saini filed an FIR (first information report) against Sohan on threatening and physical assaulting her.

Reena updated a long post on Facebook on her encounter with Sohan in a very brazen manner. Take a look!

To which Sohan replied!

A perturbed Reena told TellyChakkar, “it all happened on 28 September when Sohan called and expressed his desire to meet me. I thought we will meet in an office but he called me in a car. We met somewhere in Oshiwara where he tried to get intimate with me in the car. I put up a along post on Facebook to bring my predicament forth in front of all and sundry. I was shocked to see Sohan’s reply on it. After reading his response I filed police complaint against him for physical abuse and for threatening me as well.”

She continued, “after that incident Sohan is missing. In fact, he and his lawyer were not present on the day of the hearing (12 October). Police is trying to track him but he is nowhere to be found and his house is locked as well.

shedding more light on her ordeal, she stated, "I am still in a state of shock and I hope strict actions are taken against him. Sohan has to apologise to me on the social platform as he has portrayed me in a bad light. I hope the industry bans him so that he can never take advantage of innocent girls.”

TellyChakkar will keep our readers updates with each development!