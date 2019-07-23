Casting in television is fair and justified: Kanisha Malhotra

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and areas, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.



TellyChakkar got in touch with actress Kanisha Malhotra, who was last seen on-screen in the TV show Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The talented beauty says she want to play strong yet realistic roles.



'I would really like to do strong roles that have depth and a lot of layers, for example, an emotional yet strong headed, caring yet practical, and ambitious yet passionate character. The role must be realistically written,' she said in a statement.



Kanisha has also appeared in many web series such as Bombae and Dance Bar and television shows like P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke and Maharakshak: Devi. She also featured in web-film Eternity.



She believes that casting for television shows is fair and justified.



'I feel casting in television is fair and justified, as the decision lies with channel and depends on how they perceive the character. It gets difficult sometimes but is worth it,' she said.



Good luck, Kanisha