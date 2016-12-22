Hot Downloads

Barun Sobti is my 2am friend: Akshay Dogra

Celeb galore in Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Dec 2016 07:03 PM

Loyal viewers of Zee Bangla’s popular game show Didi No. 1 can smile!

Wondering why?

Well, many well known celebrities will be seen participating in the forthcoming episode of the game show. They are actresses Manali Dey and Mishmee Das, Bigg Boss Bangla 2 contestant Priti Biswas, and singers Imon Chakraborty and Raghab Chatterjee.

The interesting part is they will be accompanied by their respective parents.

So, get ready for the show.

Hosted by the gorgeous actress Rachana Banerjee, this special episode will air on 23 December at 5 pm.

For more updates stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com.

