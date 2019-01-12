Celebration, festivities, and emotions; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completes 10 years

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut) has achieved a milestone by completing a journey of 10 glorious years.



In an era where television shows come and go as quickly as in three months, Yeh Rishta survived for such a long time and is doing super strong on the TRP charts.



Currently, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are playing the lead roles of Naira and Kartik respectively. The project saw many ups and downs and a few controversies.



The previous male lead of the show, Karan Mehra, who played the role of Naitik, left the show, giving the makers a tough time. The face of the show Hina Khan also decided to quit the show, which came as a big blow to the audiences. It was speculated that without Hina, the show would not survive for long.



Proving all the critics wrong, the show bounced back and attracted thousands of fans with its fresh and engaging content. The makers successfully proved that content is the king in television shows.



We wish that the show continues to touch the hearts of millions of viewers.



Here’s wishing the team heartiest congratulations.