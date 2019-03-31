Celebration time for Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai team

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Production) is loved by the audiences.Viewers adore the simplicity of Sameer and Naina’s love story, which is set against the backdrop of the 90s.The cast and show enjoy a huge fanbase, who does not leave any chance to make their favourite actors feel special. Fans are regular visitors at the sets. A few of them even dropped in to meet their favourites while the team was shooting in Ooty for Sameer and Naina’s honeymoon sequence.As the show completed the 400-episode mark, many fans dropped by to congratulate the team and celebrate the milestone by cutting beautiful cakes.The team came together for a little celebration and also briefly interacted with the fans. Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh were all smiles as they cut the celebratory cake with the team.See the pics below.Here’s wishing the team heartfelt congratulations.