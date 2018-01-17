Celebrities come out & support of MTV Troll Police

Trolling has become a global phenomenon. Actors, journalists, sportsperson, comedians and even a common man, nobody has been spared from personal attacks for their opinion or looks and it’s about time that someone takes on the nasty internet trolls.

For the first time, on Indian television through ‘MTV Troll Police’, an adrenaline-pumping, reality show that addresses the issue of cyber bullying and makes trolls accountable for their online behavior, MTV will be taking the ownership of teaching trolls a lesson for life.

MTV has taken the issue of trolling a notch higher for the common man by creating a platform wherein one can report trolls. All one needs to do is report the troll by following @MTVIndia on Twitter, tweet #TrollPoliceHelpline, share your details via a form sent to you by MTV through direct message and the rest will be taken care.

Saluting the way Disha Patani and Swara Bhaskar had given it back to their trolls like a boss, MTV and Rannvijay, the host of the show had penned a letter appreciating the way they kept their head high in spite of trolls pulling them down. While Disha and Swara appreciated MTV’s efforts, other celebrities like Karan Kundra, Varun Sood, Kritika Kamra and Dishank Arora too came out in support of MTV Troll Police.

Let’s have a look at what the celebrities had to say: