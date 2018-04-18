Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Celebrities crush on Ekta Kapoor’s childhood picture

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2018 04:53 PM

MUMBAI: No wonder Ekta Kapoor is often called as the Queen of Television – TV czarina. A recent post by Ekta Kapoor is an evidence of the same. The head honcho of Balaji telefilms posted a throwback picture of her along with her brother Tusshar Kapoor, father Jeetendra and mother Shobha Kapoor.

The black and white picture has an adorable young Ekta shying away from the camera and her blush is aww-worthy. Well, it is not just us crushing on Ekta’s miniature version. The whole industry actors are also crushing on her.

Sanjeeda Sheikh, Karanvir Bohra, Urvashi Dholakia, Riddhima Pandit, Neelam Kothari, Vikkas Manaktala, Krip Suri and other actors couldn’t control their love and admiration for the picture. Within few minutes all of them started commenting on the post. Some gave out ‘heart emojis’ while some called her ‘adorbs.’ Karanvir Bohra still finds her the same way, while Krip Suri wanted to sketch the same picture.

Well honestly we couldn’t agree more with the actors. The post is indeed sweet and adorable. Looking at her who could have thought that she is will bring revolution in the Indian TV space.

Max childhood pics In Kashmir!!!!

A post shared by Ekta Ravi Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on

 

(Aslo Read: Ekta Kapoor to bring the iconic ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ on TV)

What do you think about Ekta Kapoor?

What do you think? Comment your love below in the comment section.

Meanwhile stay hooked to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Ekta Kapoor, Queen of Television, TV Czarina, Balaji Telefilms, Shobha Kapoor, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Karanvir Bohra, Urvashi Dholakia, Riddhima Pandit, Neelam Kothari, Vikkas Manaktala, Krip Suri,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: SAB TV's Partners complete 100...

In pics: SAB TV's Partners complete 100 episodes
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Gaurav Chopra
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda

poll

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days