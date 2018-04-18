Celebrities crush on Ekta Kapoor’s childhood picture

MUMBAI: No wonder Ekta Kapoor is often called as the Queen of Television – TV czarina. A recent post by Ekta Kapoor is an evidence of the same. The head honcho of Balaji telefilms posted a throwback picture of her along with her brother Tusshar Kapoor, father Jeetendra and mother Shobha Kapoor.

The black and white picture has an adorable young Ekta shying away from the camera and her blush is aww-worthy. Well, it is not just us crushing on Ekta’s miniature version. The whole industry actors are also crushing on her.

Sanjeeda Sheikh, Karanvir Bohra, Urvashi Dholakia, Riddhima Pandit, Neelam Kothari, Vikkas Manaktala, Krip Suri and other actors couldn’t control their love and admiration for the picture. Within few minutes all of them started commenting on the post. Some gave out ‘heart emojis’ while some called her ‘adorbs.’ Karanvir Bohra still finds her the same way, while Krip Suri wanted to sketch the same picture.

Well honestly we couldn’t agree more with the actors. The post is indeed sweet and adorable. Looking at her who could have thought that she is will bring revolution in the Indian TV space.

Max childhood pics In Kashmir!!!! A post shared by Ekta Ravi Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Apr 18, 2018 at 12:20am PDT

