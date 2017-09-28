Colors’ flagship reality show Bigg Boss is all set to premier in few days. There have been many names that are doing the rounds in the media circuit. The speculation post the show’s launch is rising consistently and the fans cannot contain their excitement.

Now, according to our sources, the final confirmations of celebrities are pending. There are few names that are still in conversation with the channel and the makers. We have heard 29 September will be the final date when all the names would be confirmed and finalised.

Earlier TellyChakkar.com had revealed about the dingy plans of the Bigg Boss makers. They are not straightaway dissing those names which are out in the media, especially of those names are not famous enough.

Although, it has always been our priority to get more details about EndemolShine’s venture. So this is it, we hereby exclusively present you the current status of contestants. This is a list of celebrities that are most likely to be a part of the list that will be shared one things are finalised.

Take a look.

Hina Khan

TellyChakkar.com was the first one to break the news about Hina Khan's entry onto the Bigg Boss mansion. Now, we have heard that despite the lady denying her entry, she is still in conversation with the channel. The discussions are still on and a lot of money is involved in it. It won’t be a surprise if she enters the house and is claimed to be the highest paid contestant. The talks are still on; some credible sources still maintain that she will indeed enter the house.

Bhuvam Bam

TellyChakkar.com did a story on the Celebrities we would like to see in Bigg Boss 11. Do you guys remember that? If not, you can have a look and come back again. Bhuvam was in our prime wish list. Now, a very credible source has informed us that Bhuvam might actually enter the house. Even though the YouTuber is currently in Australia, we are suspicious about his participation, but as they say some whispers indeed turn out to be true. We wish BB Ki Vines fame Bam participates in the show.

Priyank Sharma

When TellyChakkar reported about Priyank’s speculated victory in his last show Splitsvilla, we also mentioned that the makers will bring him inside the Bigg Boss house. It is mostly confirmed that the Delhi based model who has also been a contestant in MTV Splitsvilla will enter the reality show.

Shilpa Shinde

Shinde has been in controversies and brawls quite often this year. Her name has been doing the rounds in media since quite a long time. Our little birdie has informed us that even though the Bhabhiji fame actress is denying her participation, the talks are still on. She is mostly certain to enter the house. The negotiations are still on because she hasn’t signed the contract yet. Her confirmation and formalities will only be done by .

Vikas Gupta

This is another name from our wish list article! TellyChakkar was also the first one to break the news of Vikas Gupta participating in the show. Our source maintains that Vikas is a confirmed name for the show, unless some last minute changes are done. Vikas has in fact already started prepping and packing for his tour in the Lonavala house.

Benafsha Soonawala

Another MTV name that is mostly confirmed for the show is of Benafsha. Our source maintains that the VJ is likely to enter the house, since her papers are ready.

Pearl V Puri

Pearl has been one of the oldest names that has been buzzing in the media for the show. But because the Bigg Boss show makers dissed every name that was out,

Other names

As we all know Bigg Boss is a show full of twists and surprises. The other names in contention for the show are of Anuj Saxena who might be a last minute replacement or entry in the show. “If the makers plan to replace Pearl it might be Anuj in his stead.”

Abrar Zahoor too is a name that is like to be a part of the BB house however, it is not yet confirmed.

TV beauty Mahii Viij is another name that is in talks with the makers. The chances of Viij entering the show are bleak unless the makers give her a good amount of money.

Gauri Arora and Neha Malik who were the reported commoners will not be entering the show. Furthermore names of four commoners were revealed by the channel itself in a promo.