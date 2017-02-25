Hot Downloads

News

Celebrity kids to participate in Aakash Aath's Lakhi Chana

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Feb 2017 05:46 PM

Here we bring an update for the loyal viewers of Aakash Aath's Lakhi Chana!

Readers, can you guess who would be the participants in the forthcoming episode of the show?

Well, the coming episode of the programme will see the participation of three celebrity kids. They are Aishiki, daughter of actor Anindya Banerjee; Sidhraj, son of actress Nandita Poira and Kojagori, daughter of singer Anindya Bose.  

So, gear up to watch the show.

Anchored by Sujan Mukherjee, it will air on 1st March at 9.30 pm.

For more updates keep reading Tellychakkar.com

Tags > celebrity kids, Aakash Aath, Lakhi Chana, Bengali TV show, Sujan Mukherjee,

