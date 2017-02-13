Hot Downloads

News

Celebrity kids special in Aakash Aath's Lakhi Chana

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2017 03:32 PM

Here we bring an update for the loyal viewers of Aakash Aath's Lakhi Chana!

Readers, the coming episode of the programme will see the participation of celebrity kids. 

We hear on 13 February, Osh, Ida and Kabyo will participate.

Osh is the son of actor Kanchan Mallick and Pinki Mallick, Ida is the daughter of director Birsa Dasgupta and actress Bidipta Chakroborty and Kabyo is the son of actor Suman Banerjee and Ashmita Banerjee.   

A source associated with the show shared, “All the children played well and the proud celebrity parents were happy for them.

So, gear up for the episodes.

And for more updates keep reading Tellychakkar.com.

