Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Celebs galore in Didi No. 1; Diya happy to participate

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Mar 2018 04:25 PM

Kolkata: Actress Diya Mukherjee is happy to participate in Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1 and says that she found host Rachana Banerjee ‘encouraging’.

Didi No. 1 is a popular game show of Bengal, which is hosted by popular actress Rachana Banerjee.

Diya, who is currently seen in a prominent role in the channel’s family drama Seemarekha, said to TellyChakkar, “This is the first time that I participated in Didi No. 1 and it was super fun. We enjoyed a lot while playing the game. I did not play with the aim of winning the trophy.”

Speaking about Banerjee, she said, “She is very nice and encouraging.”

The particular episode will be aired today at 5 pm.

Besides Diya, the game show will also see actors like Abhishek Bose, Arjun Chakrabarty, Shreema Bhattacherjee, Jeetu Kamal, Tumpa, Antara and Indra as participants.

Check out the following photo featuring all the participants-

Stay hooked to this space for more updates.

Tags > Diya Mukherjee, Rachana Banerjee, Zee Bangla, Didi No. 1, Abhishek Bose, Arjun Chakrabarty, Shreema Bhattacherjee, Jeetu Kamal, Tumpa, Antara,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Udann's 1000 episodes completion party!

Udann's 1000 episodes completion party!
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days