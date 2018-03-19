Celebs galore in Didi No. 1; Diya happy to participate

Kolkata: Actress Diya Mukherjee is happy to participate in Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1 and says that she found host Rachana Banerjee ‘encouraging’.

Didi No. 1 is a popular game show of Bengal, which is hosted by popular actress Rachana Banerjee.

Diya, who is currently seen in a prominent role in the channel’s family drama Seemarekha, said to TellyChakkar, “This is the first time that I participated in Didi No. 1 and it was super fun. We enjoyed a lot while playing the game. I did not play with the aim of winning the trophy.”

Speaking about Banerjee, she said, “She is very nice and encouraging.”

The particular episode will be aired today at 5 pm.

Besides Diya, the game show will also see actors like Abhishek Bose, Arjun Chakrabarty, Shreema Bhattacherjee, Jeetu Kamal, Tumpa, Antara and Indra as participants.

Check out the following photo featuring all the participants-

Stay hooked to this space for more updates.