Celebs galore in Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1

Here we bring an update for the loyal viewers of Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1!

Can you guess who will be the guest participants in the forthcoming episode of the game show?

Well, it’s a brigade of celebrities including Arindam Chatterjee, Anindya Bose, Kaushik Chakraborty, and Bharat Kaul.

And the interesting part is they will be accompanied by their wives.

With all the couples, it surely is going to be a fun episode.

So, gear up for the show.

Anchored by actress Rachana Banerjee, it will air today (30 December) at 5 pm.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.