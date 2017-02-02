Celebs galore in Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1

Time to smile as we bring an update of Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1!

Readers, soon the popular game show will see a brigade of celebrities gracing the stage.

We hear actors Dolon Roy, Sonalee Chaudhuri, Bidipta chakraborty and Mousumi Bhattacharya will be seen as participants of the show.

The added attraction is singer Saptak, who will croon songs during the song round.

So, gear up for the show.

Anchored by actress Rachana Banerjee, it will air on 4 February at 5 pm.

