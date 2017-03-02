Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Shweta Salve
Shweta Salve
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan

quickie
Ekroop Bedi

I want to go on a quickie date with SRK: Ekroop Bedi

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which Rajat's character is your favourite?

Which Rajat's character is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Celebs galore in Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2017 01:42 PM

The forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1 is going to be a fun filled one!

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, a brigade of actresses including Titas Bhowmik, Sandipta Sen, Anindita among others will be seen participating in the coming episode.

The beauties surely will add fun by their sparkling presence.  

The fun quotient will be escalated by the presence of well known singer Aneek Dhar, who will croon songs in the episode.

So, gear up for the show.

Hosted by actress Rachana Banerjee, it will air on 3rd March at 5 pm. 

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

Tags > Zee Bangla, Didi No. 1, Bengali TV show, Celebs galore, Titas Bhowmik, Sandipta Sen, Anindita, singer Aneek Dhar, Rachana Banerjee,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top