Celebs galore in Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1

The forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1 is going to be a fun filled one!

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, a brigade of actresses including Titas Bhowmik, Sandipta Sen, Anindita among others will be seen participating in the coming episode.

The beauties surely will add fun by their sparkling presence.

The fun quotient will be escalated by the presence of well known singer Aneek Dhar, who will croon songs in the episode.

So, gear up for the show.

Hosted by actress Rachana Banerjee, it will air on 3rd March at 5 pm.

