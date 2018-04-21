Chai Time with Palak on Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai!

Mumbai: Everyone has their own choice of a beverage; cold or hot to make themselves feel energized and refreshed throughout the day. Sony Entertainment Television’s very own Palak Jain from Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai relies on her favorite beverage to get through the day. The actor who is shown as a personality who loves drinking coffee is in reality a hardcore tea lover. So much so that Palak has invented her own ginger tea recipe and swears by it.

When asked about her love for tea she says, “I am a chai lover completely. Whenever I’m home, I make Ginger Tea for myself. Especially in winter, it becomes an addiction so, I decided to come up with my own recipe. To make some really refreshing masala chai, I take some ginger, cardamom and a pinch of black pepper and Tulsi leaves and voila!!!, you are ready to enjoy a tasty yet healthy chai option which is best consumed in winters.”

Interestingly in one of the ongoing tracks, the story will go in the flashback of Siddhant and Anushka’s college days. Here, Siddhant’s penchant for making perfect cup of tea, will lead Anushka to make a shift from being a complete coffee addict into a tea lover! Also for this sequence Palak made her exclusive chai recipe.

However, the actress avoids consuming teas in summers. She adds, “In summers, I try avoiding chai but my day cannot start without a cup of a hot cup of tea in the morning is much needed and that's how my day begins. Chai is bae for me.”