We can never forget Komal Chautala aka Chitrashi Rawat in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De India. The film is completing a decade on 10th August.

Remembering the film, Chitrashi turns nostalgic and says, "The entire shooting experience is unforgettable. Each and every day is memorable and has a special place in my heart. I was very young during the shooting and never realised that this film will bring so much changes in my life and create history. Everything about this film is iconic right from the dialogues to every scene.”

Talking about her personal interaction with King Khan, she says, “I have many moments with Shah Rukh Sir but one thing that I have always remembered is that being the youngest of the cast I was pampered a lot. Our first meeting with Shah Rukh Sir is still so alive in my heart. All the girls were practicing in the hockey ground and Shah Rukh Sir came to meet us. We were so mesmerized with his aura and style that we kept looking at him. That moment was a big 70 mm moment for me; it is etched in my mind."

"Shah Rukh Sir plays hockey really well. He used to play hockey during his university years and we both had a very good combination," she adds with a smile.

Chitrashi who is a national level hockey player, further says, "Chak De India has made me what I am today. After the release of the film the amount of love I have got is amazing. It is also a special moment for me as my new show by Siddharth Kumar Tewary (Swastik Productions) titled ‘Shankar Jai Kishan 3 in 1’ just came on air. Siddharth Kumar Tewary is an excellent producer in every sense of the word."

Good luck, Chitrashi!