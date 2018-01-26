Home > Tv > Tv News
Chakor to attempt SUICIDE in Colors’ Udann

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jan 2018 04:00 PM

Mumbai, 26 January 2018: Troubles don't seem to be going away from Chakor's (Meera Deosthale) life in Colors’ popular daily Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada).

In the recent episodes of the daily, we have seen how Imli (Vidhi Pandya) and Ranvijay (Vikas Bhalla) are adamant on killing Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and they are provoking Suraj to do this crime. On the other hand, Suraj, who has a soft corner for Chakor, helps her escape from becoming a victim of his crime.

Chakor is leaving no stones unturned to help Suraj regain his memory and we hear that in the coming episodes, she will take a big step hoping for a positive result.

Wondering what she will do? Read on –

Our source informs us that in the forthcoming episodes of the show, Chakor will fake a suicide drama and she will jump into a lake just with a hope that Suraj will regain his memory.

Will Chakor’s idea work? How will Suraj react to Chakor’s step?

We tried reaching out to Meera but she remained unavailable for comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Colors, Udann, suicide, Meera Deosthale, Guruodev Bhalla, Dhaval Gada, Vidhi Pandya, Vikas Bhalla,

past seven days