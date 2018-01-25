Home > Tv > Tv News
Chakor to get arrested in Colors’ Udann

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2018 11:01 AM

Mumbai, 25 January, 2018: Hindrances do not seem to stop for Chakor (Meera Deosthale) in Colors’ daily drama Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada).

In the ongoing episodes of the series, we have seen how Imli (Vidhi Pandya) and Ranvijay (Vikas Bhalla) are furious to see the villagers supporting Chakor. On the other hand, the evil minds are constantly scheming problems to make Chakor’s life a living hell.

In the upcoming episodes, we hear that Chakor will be arrested courtesy, Suraj.

OMG!

We are sure that you guys are equally surprised to know this but hold your horses as there is a major conspiracy behind her arrest.

Our source informs us that Imli and Ranvijay will threaten Suraj to file a fake police complaint against Chakor. With no choice, Suraj will forcibly do so following to which Chakor will be imprisoned. What’s more?

Suraj will finally confess to Chakor that Imli and Ranvijay are responsible behind this unfortunate happening.

What will Chakor do now? Is this a beginning of a new love saga between Suraj and Chakor?

We tried reaching out to the actors but they were busy shooting.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Colors tv, Udann, Meera Deosthale, Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada, Vidhi Pandya, Vikas Bhalla, to get arrested,

