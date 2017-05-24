Chakor to learn about Vivaan’s truth in Udaan

High voltage drama is to be seen in the ongoing episodes of Colors’ popular daily Udann (Guroudev Bhalla & Dhaval Gada).

In the recent episodes, the viewers have witnessed a heartbreaking moment where Chakor (Meera Deosthale) has ended all her ties with Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) by giving him divorce. Suraj was not at all ready to sign the papers but Chakor made him do that on a gunpoint.

All this begun after Suraj lied to Chakor that he is the father of Imli’s (Vidhi Pandya) child but now it’s time for the truth to unfold.

Our source informs us, “After getting separated from Suraj, Chakor will leave the haveli. On her way, she will overhear Ragini (Vandana Singh) talking to a doctor about Vivaan’s (Paras Arora) fake reports that he cannot become a father. Chakor will be shocked to learn the truth and realize that Suraj has not betrayed her as Vivaan is the father of the child.”

Will Chakor return to Suraj and accept her mistake? Well, it seems that the upcoming episodes will have a lot of major drama to unfold.

We tried reaching out to Meera but she remained busy shooting.

Keep reading this space for more updates.