Hot Downloads

Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Karishma
Karishma Tanna
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Chakor to leave for Mumbai in Colors’ Udann

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 07:07 PM

Colors’ popular series Udann (Guroudev Bhalla and Dhawal Gada) is bringing forth some exciting twists and turns for its viewers.

In the recent episodes, we have seen how Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor (Meera Deosthale) have been worried about Pakhi’s father’s operation which would require 25 lakh rupees.

Meanwhile, Chakor will get to know about a big event in Mumbai, wherein if she manages to win, she would get enough money for the surgery.

Our source informs us that in the further episodes, it will be seen that Chakor will leave for Mumbai for the event. This will upset Sooraj, as he will think that she won’t be there with him on 18th, which is a very special day for them. Moreover he will also feel sad that she doesn’t even remember about the day.

While Chakor will be leaving for Mumbai, she will notice that Sooraj running behind her car. As they will meet, she will make a promise to him that if 18th is so important for him, she will surely return on that date.

What is so special about the date? Will Chakor manage to return by the 18th? Only time will tell.

We tried reaching out to Meera and Vijayendra but they remained unavailable for comments.

Tags > Udann, Colors, Guroudev Bhalla, Dhawal Gada, Meera Deosthale,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top