Chakor objects Sooraj-Karan’s plans of modernizing Azadganj in Udann

MUMBAI: Colors’ Udann (Guruodev Bhalla Productions) has constantly strived to bring to its viewers exciting track much to the entertainment of the audience. Be it Sooraj’s (Vijayendra Kumeria) memory loss or his memory returning or Chakor’s (Meera Deosthale) fighting Imli’s (Vidhi Pandya) evil intentions for the benefit of Azadganj, Udann has always kept the audience glued to the screens.

And with Keith Sequeira’s entry into the show, the drama has got intense. Playing Karan Oberoi, Keith is seen as someone who is in Azadganj to modernize the village; however he has his own motives which are nothing but his vested interests.

While Chakor, Sooraj and the villagers have welcomed Karan with open hearts, the upcoming episodes will see Imli creating another mess as she will steal money from the organization she used to work for earlier. She will hide the bag of money underground.

What do you think of Udann?

Subsequently, Karan will suggest Sooraj about developing a paved road under the mission of refashioning the village. An elated Sooraj will share the idea with Chakor, however the latter will raise objection over the project pointing out that she, under no cost, will allow this to happen as it would mean snatching away the fields of the villagers.

It is obvious that once this begins, the bag of money hidden by Imli will be found and she will play another deadly game getting Chakor into trouble.

Now how this drama transpires is something we need to wait and watch!