Chakor pays tribute to Sridevi; Bride swapping in Udaan

Mumbai: Colors’ popular daily Udaan is all set to see another dramatic episode. With this, the makers will pay tribute to late Sridevi.

Well, viewers already know that Gauri’s marriage is on cards in the show. Imli (Vidhi Pandya), who has now turned a vamp, is forcing Gauri’s marriage against her wishes. In fact, she has a villainous plan which she would aim to execute post wedding.

Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) will get a hint of Imli’s master plan. They will make sure that Gauri’s wedding doesn’t take place. So, when the wedding function will be at its peak, Chakor will enter the venue. To make sure that Imli doesn’t get any clue about her presence, she will disguise herself. Hiding her face, Chakor will enter the venue along with a gang of dancing girls. She will also dance with them. Apparently, the beautiful actress will dance on the tunes of Late Sridevi’s iconic number Nau Nau chudiyan.

Suraj will also be a part of this plan. He will tag along with the bride. On the other side, since Imli has a doubt on Chakor, she will make the security tight and strict. But her tight security won’t be able to locate them. As per plan, the duo will try to swap the brides. Their plan would be to swap Gauri with Pakhi (Drisha Kalyani).

So, will they be successful in their mission?

Well, yes, Chakor and Suraj will be successful in their plan.

Now, how they swap the brides under the nose of Imli is something the viewers will know only after watching the episode.

Are you excited to see Chakor donning Sridevi’s avatar and giving her homage?

