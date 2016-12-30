Hot Downloads

Home > TV News > TV News
News

Chakor’s parents to get kidnapped on Colors’ Udann

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Dec 2016 04:51 PM

High intensity drama is set to unfold in the upcoming track of Colors’ popular show Udann where Kamal Narayan (Sai Ballal) would put Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and her family in trouble.

According to the ongoing episodes of the popular daily, we have seen how Chakor and Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) have been playing hide & seek with Kamal Narayan…and Chakor has finally managed to help Sooraj in escaping from the haveli. Now, we have learned that Chakor would have to suffer a lot in the forthcoming episodes for helping Sooraj out.

Our source informs us that now Kamal Narayan would kidnap Chakor’s parents to know the whereabouts of Sooraj. Chakor would rush to the haveli, but would refuse to help him, resulting in him shooting Chakor’s mother Kasturi (Sai Deodhar) on her shoulder.

Will Chakor reveal the whereabouts to save her parents?

We tried reaching Meera but she remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > Chakor, parents, kidnapped, Colors, Udann, Meera Deosthale, Sai Ballal, Vijayendra Kumeria, Sai Deodhar,

