Chakor’s romantic surprise for Sooraj in Colors’ Udann

Colors popular daily Udann has been keeping audience hooked to some excitement and romance in its ongoing episodes.

Now, in the coming days, viewers will see some fluttering love between Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and Sooraj (Vijendra Kumeria).

The Guroudev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada show recently marked the comeback of Sooraj back in the haveli.

And now, Chakor is trying her best to make things special for him.

Shared a source, “Chakor will decorate their room with lights that would flash ‘I Love You’ in dark for Sooraj. But the man being in his usual rough mood would go on to ignore it.”

As Chakor will have a job, she will rush out of the house hoping that Sooraj will call her. But the man lost in his own world would miss on the decorations.

Will Sooraj realise Chakor’s love for him? What lies ahead in the track?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

As viewers would know, Udann started off as the tale of a young girl who is sold off as a slave by her parents. The challenging fights to make her life free ahead, kept audience entertained. The track is focussing on the little girl, now grown up, trying to free her husband from the clutches of slavery.