Chakor to sacrifice her love for Imli in Udaan, Elaichi and Pancham's mission in Jijaji Chhat Per Hai, Jai to realize his mistake in Internet Wala Love, and other Spoiler Updates

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2019 07:11 PM

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Udaan: Chakor to sacrifice her love for Imli

Imli is shattered to know that Raghav is in love with Chakor. She asks Chakor to tell Raghav that she is not in love Raghav and to convince him to get married to Imli instead.

Internet Wala Love: Jai to realize his mistake

PK and Diya make Jai realize that he mistook Diya for Aadhya. Jai realizes his blunder and tries to find out Aadhya’s whereabouts.

Jijaji Chhat Per Hai: Elaichi and Pancham’s mission

Elaichi and Pancham decide to kill Pintu Bhabhi so that he doesn’t have to dress as Pancham’s wife. Her death will also make way for Elaichi and Pancham’s love story. Post Pintu’s fake death, they all have a pani puri party.

Perfect Pati: Payal to elope with Kabir

Kabir rushes to find Payal, who is about to get married to the man. He finds her, and they run from the temple. The goons chase them. They finally get into a bus and escape. On the way, they stop at a dhaba to eat something

