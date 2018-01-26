Chakravyuh actress Mahima Makwana is in love!

Mumbai, 26 January 2018: Our Telly Town is constantly buzzing with news about breakups, hook ups, marriages and divorces along with news of actors' professional plans. While controversy rules the heart of the industry, we have yet another buzzing piece of information that has come to our news desk.

Actress Mahima Makwana, currently seen in Star Plus show Rishton Ka Chakravyuh is on cloud nine! And do we need to guess the reason?

Well, she's in love!

Sources inform us that she has her heart out for her handsome co-star, Ankit Siwach.

A little birdie from the set of the show confirms, "Mahima is dating Ankit and is head over heels in love with him."

If rumours are to be believed, she earlier had an affair with Laksh Lalwani, who plays the central character in Porus but they had a huge showdown post which she chose to move on.

Now that's some news, isn't it?

The same source further adds," Her close friends and family think that she needs to be career oriented as her personal life is affecting the show too. Her career graph has not been so good because of her affairs in the past."

We tried contacting Ankit and Mahima but they remained unavailable for comment

Looks like the new young entrants are following the footsteps of their seniors in the industry and showing an inclination towards the glamour around dating fellow actors. While we are ecstatic to know that Mahima is in love, we hope the beautiful actress doesn't lose focus from her professional endeavours.