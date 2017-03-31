Hot Downloads

News

Challenge for me to come out of Sita’s character: Madirakshi Mundle

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Mar 2017 12:55 PM

She gained a lot of applause for her portrayal of goddess Sita in popular mythological show "Siya Ke Ram". Actress Madirakshi Mundle says she is now excited to play a regular girl in the upcoming TV show "Jaat Ki Jugni".

"My fans wanted me to see the way I am as a girl as they have only seen me as a goddess. This is what excited me that I will play a regular girl. Secondly, the story of the show is very interesting and different from what we usually see on television," Madirakshi told IANS.

Madirakshi will be seen as Munni in the Sony Entertainment Television show.

"Munni is a very simple girl. Her parents are no more so, she lives with her three brothers, who always pamper her and care for her. The show is based in Haryana, but I will be speaking Hindi. If Munni will be speaking Haryanvi, then her simplicity will fly away as the language is a bit loud," Madirakshi, who belongs to Madhya Pradesh, said.

Madirakshi considers it a challenge for herself to come out of the character of Sita.

"I am touched with the kind of response that 'Siya Ke Ram' received from the audience. It would be great if people like this show also. It would mean like winning an award to me.

"I played the part of Sita from my heart. Even today when I speak to people, sometimes I use the same mythological language. Then people on sets start laughing and ask me to come out of that character," she said.

"It's a challenge for me to come out of that character and play Munni in this show as everything right from language to dress-up and aura is different," she added.

"Jaat Ki Jugni", which will also feature Vishal Vashishtha, Rakesh Pandey and Yash Tonk, will start from April 3.

(Source: IANS)

