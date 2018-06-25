Home > Tv > Tv News
Chandan K Anand and Nagesh Salwan roped in for Colors' Dev 2

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
25 Jun 2018 04:17 PM

MUMBAI: Colors is back with the second season of investigative thriller show Dev 2 starring Aashish Chowdhry who will again play the titular role of detective Dev Burman. Other actors who have joined the cast to play pivotal roles include Jigyasa Singh, Pooja Bannerjee, Amit Dolawat and Joyshree Arora.

According to our sources, the makers of the show have now roped in talented actors Chandan K Anand and Nagesh Salwan. Chandan will be seen in a negative role in one of the upcoming stories while Nagesh will be seen on and off as Dev's father.   

Chandan confirmed the news with us while we could not get through Nagesh for a comment.

(PHOTOS: Launch of Colors' Dev 2)

Chandan will also be soon seen in SAB TV's Aladdin and Nagesh is currently a part of &TV's Paramavtar Shri Krishna.

Dev 2 will launch tonight at 10.30 pm replacing Krystle Dsouza starrer Belan Wali Bahu.

