Chandan kills Kulfi's close one in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jun 2019 10:24 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama as the imposter of Sikandar aka Chandan is ill-treating Kulfi and is troubling the entire family, and on the other hand Kulfi is trying her best to search for the real Sikandar but all in vain.

In the upcoming episode, Kulfi is trying her best to reach out to her father Sikandar and thus she seeks help from her remand home friends.

Now Kulfi as her friends beside her and this time Kulfi has a proof where she shows drugs to them, where she found this in Chandan’s belongings and Rohit is shocked to see this.

Kulfi and Rohit take each other as brother and sister and now Rohit takes charge of this matter and he promises Kulfi that he will find the truth and expose Chandan.

Rohit thus follows Chandan to find the truth but then goes missing, which will make Kulfi very scared as she suspects that Chandan must have done something to him.

Chandan even warns Kulfi to stay in his limit and not interfere in his way.

It will be interesting to see what Chandan has done with Rohit and will Kulfi will be able to save him.

