News

Chandan points a knife at Lovely and scares Kulfi in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jun 2019 09:06 AM

MUMBAI: The daily soap Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is witnessing high time in the ongoing storyline.          

So far seen, how Kulfi and Lovely kick-start their hunt for the truth. 

And finally, they come across a blunder truth that the man living with them is a most wanted criminal Chandan, and the man living with Pakhi is actually real Sikandar. 

Lovely and Kulfi are shocked after knowing the truth. 

Meanwhile, Chandan learns about Lovely and Kulfi being aware of his truth. 

Thus, he points a knife at Lovely and threatens to kill her while he scares Kulfi when she tries to leave the house to meet Bhola. 

 It will be interesting to see if Lovely and Kulfi will succeed in ending Chandan's evil chapter.

Tags > Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Star Plus, wanted criminal Chandan, Sikandar, Lovely, Kulfi,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Manish Naggdev
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Aalesha
Aalesha
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija

past seven days