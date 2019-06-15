Chandan points a knife at Lovely and scares Kulfi in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI: The daily soap Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is witnessing high time in the ongoing storyline.



So far seen, how Kulfi and Lovely kick-start their hunt for the truth.



And finally, they come across a blunder truth that the man living with them is a most wanted criminal Chandan, and the man living with Pakhi is actually real Sikandar.



Lovely and Kulfi are shocked after knowing the truth.



Meanwhile, Chandan learns about Lovely and Kulfi being aware of his truth.



Thus, he points a knife at Lovely and threatens to kill her while he scares Kulfi when she tries to leave the house to meet Bhola.



It will be interesting to see if Lovely and Kulfi will succeed in ending Chandan's evil chapter.