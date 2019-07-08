News

Chandani Bhagwanani and Ankit Batla roped in for a short film

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
08 Jul 2019 04:06 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the entertainment industry.

With the boom in digital and web content, actors are signing up for several digital projects.

Television actors Chandani Bhagwanani and Ankit Batla will be seen in an upcoming short film by Total Indian Drama.

Chandani and Ankit will play a married couple in the project and the story will revolve around the duo swapping their responsibilities.

We contacted Chandani, she confirmed the news and said, “It’s quite a funny and cute project. I had a great time shooting for the same”.

We contacted Ankit for a comment, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

 

