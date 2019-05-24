News

Chandan's ruins Kullfi's plan in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

24 May 2019 08:02 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular daily soap Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Kullfi is in search of her father Sikandar, as she is very sure that the person living with them is an impostor.

Her search creates new trouble as she learns about Chandan's truth.

She is shocked to know that he is a criminal. Chandan can't let this truth come out.

He plans to end Kullfi's life. It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

