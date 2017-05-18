Chandni Saha turns a year older today!

Time to wish and bless pretty actress Chandni Saha!

The tall Bong beauty, who is currently playing the female lead in Colors Bangla's Bene Bou,turned a year older today (18 May).

And the actress received a wonderful surprise from her family and friends in the night.

Talking about the surprise, she said to Tellychakkar.com, “After pack up in the night, I changed my costume and went to sleep. Later my friends came to my room and asked me to go to the roof top. I went and saw the delicious cake waiting for me. My co-actors and friends like Tonni Laha Roy, Bhabna Banerjee, Nabanita Dey, Joy Banerjee, Sourav Banerjee and my sister Sohini Saha…all were there.”

Sharing her birthday plans, the actress shared, “On my birthdays, I prefer to stay at home and spend quality time with my family. In the morning, I had payesh (Bengali sweet dish) made by my family. This is one traditional thing which is followed at our home on every birthday.”

“I have taken a half day leave. So, the second half of the day is for my family and the first half of the day will be spend on the set. Our producer Snehasish da (Chakraborty) and Rupsha di (Chakraborty) have brought a cake for me which I will cut on the set,” she added with a happy smile.

Chandni mentioned that she feels blessed to have people in her life who shower love on her.

She said, “I am lovable; everyone loves me a lot. I feel blessed to have such close ones who love me a lot.”

May you continue to get love, birthday girl!

Tellychakkar.com wishes Chandni a very happy birthday.