TV News
Chandra Nandni actor Rohit blessed with a baby girl

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2017 03:36 PM

Valentine’s Day just became more special for a talented TV actor.

Wondering why?
Well, one day after the romantic date (14th Feb), he has become proud father to a baby girl. Awww...

We are talking about Rohit Choudhary who is part of Star Plus’ Chandra Nandni.

The actor, who hails from Jaipur, is married to Suman, an actor by profession for more than three years now.

The couple welcomed their baby today (15 February) in Jaipur.

Rohit shared a beautiful picture of the little angel in his Instagram account. Here checkout:


 
We could not reach Rohit for a comment.

Our heartiest congratulations to Rohit and Suman and may the little champ have a successful and prosperous life ahead.

