Chandragupta and Chanakya plan their next big move in Sony TV's Chandragupta Maurya

MUMBAI: The viewers of Siddharth Kumar Tewary's historical drama based on the life of the abandoned & orphaned founder of Maurya empire, 'Chandragupta Maurya', have witnessed the grandeur of the show through its visuals and characters.



The historic show which has taken a leap of five years stars Faisal Khan as grown-up 'Chandragupta'. With interesting makeovers and shocking plot twist, the show has had viewers on the edge of their seats and has been garnering a lot of praises.



The upcoming episode will focus on the coronation ceremony of Malayketu which will be significant in the war against Selecus. With half the battle won but Selecus still in Bharat, Chandragupta and Chanakya plan their next big move. In order to unite Pourav Rastra and Takshashila, Malayketu must be coronated as he is the son of Puru and their only chance to unite the people against Selecus.



However, viewers are still curious to know the details of the conversation Selecus had with Malayketu before his coronation. Another interesting plot is that of Dhananand, who has the blood of his sister Durdhara on his hand and is hysterically mourning. Will he finally lose his crown or will he turn into a mad king, needs to be seen.