Chandragupta to fight bear and snakes in his quest to find his past!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Kumar Tewary's historical mega series Porus recently seamlessly translated to its extension, now Chandragupta Maurya retaining some of its powerhouse actors. The show revolves around the life journey of the founder of the Maurya empire, orphaned & abandoned Chandragupta Maurya.

The show gradually takes us to the time where Chandragupta is trained under Chanakya , that the history has recorded to be of prime importance. It will progress towards the training that will help Chandragupta become the future king of United India and help him tactfully deal with Dhananand.