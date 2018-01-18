Chandrakanta to get an extension and a new time slot

Colors’ on-going fantasy drama, Chandrakanta (Balaji Telefilms) will soon make way for the third season of popular supernatural drama, Naagin, another Balaji venture.

Chandrakanta was launched as a finite series and Naagin 3 replacing the show was pre-decided.

Ever since the buzz of Naagin making a comeback started doing rounds, speculations of Chandrakanta being pulled off-air started floating for obvious reasons.

So is Chandrankanta being pulled off-air? Tellychakkar.com brings to you fresh update on the fate of the fantasy show!

Our source informs us that Chandrakanta is doing a great job on the TRP charts and hence, the channel is considering to extend the show for three months. However, the decision to air Naagin at 8 pm stands still and Chandrakanta may be shifted to the 6 pm slot.

We tried reaching out to the concerned actors but they remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading this space for more updates.