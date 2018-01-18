Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Chandrakanta to get an extension and a new time slot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2018 02:53 PM

Colors’ on-going fantasy drama, Chandrakanta (Balaji Telefilms) will soon make way for the third season of  popular supernatural drama, Naagin, another Balaji venture.

Chandrakanta was launched as a finite series and Naagin 3 replacing the show was pre-decided.

Ever since the buzz of Naagin making a comeback started doing rounds, speculations of Chandrakanta being pulled off-air started floating for obvious reasons.

So is Chandrankanta being pulled off-air? Tellychakkar.com brings to you fresh update on the fate of the fantasy show!

Our source informs us that Chandrakanta is doing a great job on the TRP charts and hence, the channel is considering to extend the show for three months. However, the decision to air Naagin at 8 pm stands still and Chandrakanta may be shifted to the 6 pm slot.

We tried reaching out to the concerned actors but they remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > Colors tv, Chandrakanta, Balaji Telefilms, Naagin, Balaji Venture, Naagin 3, Tellychakkar.com, time slot, Madhurima Tuli, Urvashi Dholakia, Vishal Aditya Singh,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla

spot the difference

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

There are FOUR differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days