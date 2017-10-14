Balaji Telefilms’ popular fantasy series Chandrakanta has always surprised its audience with some shocking twists and turns.

Now we hear that, the upcoming episodes of the show will feature some major twists to unfold that would turn out to be shocking twists for the viewers for sure.

Veer (Vishal Aditya Singh) and Chandrakanta (Madhurima Tuli) are very much in love but they are unaware of what fate has in store for them as Bhadra Maa (Maleeka R Ghai) and Iravati (Urvashi Dholakia) has something very evil planned for them.

Our source informs us, “in the upcoming episodes of the show, Bhadramaa and Iravati will manage to create differences between Veer and Chandrakanta with their evil game plan because of which Veer will abandon Chandrakanta. Swayam (Shaad Randhawa) will make use of the opportunity and he will support Chandrakanta and marry her. Seeing Chandrakanta getting married to Swayam, Veer will marry Gehna (Renee Dhyani) whom he had always hated. On the other hand, it will be a tough time for Chandrakanta as her mother will die.”

Omg! What’s written in the fate of Veer and Chandrakanta’s love story?

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.