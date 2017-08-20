Mumbai: Actor Prerna Wanvari is in a happy space right now.

Reason: her Mayavi track on popular Colors show Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha has started on 19 August in which she reveals to Chandrakanta (Madhurima Tullli) that she actually is the daughter of the queen of Vijaygarh, Ratnaprabah (Shilpa Saklani).

Mayavi who is Ratnaprabha’s sister (thus Chandrakanta’s aunt ) narrates to her how the current queen Iravati and her husband’s Veer (Vishal Aditya Singh) “mother “ (Urvashi Dholakia) had plotted and killed her own mom, and grabbed the throne of the kingdom. She also reveals to her that she had stayed around for so long , so that she could assist her when the time is right.

This is the turning point of the show as it emboldens Chandrakanta to go and look for the magic dagger her mother had hidden and stake her rightful claim to the throne of Vijaygarh.

Today’s episode of Chandrakanta – ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha will see Mayavi being like a guiding angel to the pretty young princess.

Tune in to the show on Colors this evening at 8 pm.