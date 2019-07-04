Chandreyee Ghosh to enter SUN Bangla’s Gangster Ganga

MUMBAI: SUN Bangla’s comedy show Gangster Ganga is up for high voltage drama with the entry of ace actress, Chandreyee Ghosh.

The makers have roped in Chandreyee to play the role of Tarasundori. Her character will add more drama to the show.

Speaking about the track of the serial, Dadathakur (Arijit Guha) has come back from his Benaras ashram with new wife in toe, and everyone in Gokuldham is aghast. They simply don’t know how to react to this incident. More so because no one had expected Dadathakur to get married at this age and all his life he has practically lived the life of a saint. So while everybody is surprised, Ganga (Sanghamitra Talukdar) is definitely suspicious about this sudden entry. For Ganga, Dadathakur is no saint. She had found out his truth that under all his saintly veneer Dadathakur is actually a crooked criminal. Ganga suspects that Tarasundori Debi, Dadathakur’s new wife, is also a part of his criminal plans, but she has no proof to substantiate her suspicions. On the other hand, Tarasundori is extremely friendly with all the family members and she is especially affectionate towards Gadai (Kaushik Das). As soon as she reaches the house, she starts calling him her own Gopal Thakur.

Chandreyee said about her character in a statement, “My character Tarasundori is even if not apparently so mysterious but there is something mysterious about her presence. She seems to be very ritual, loving, caring but with time the viewers will understand that she is a multilayered character and is here with a larger and bigger intention. This will be the turning point of Gangster Ganga right now.”

“I am really excited about my look and the way the character has been introduced. It will go through lot of changes and that’s what makes it all the more interesting for me,” added the actress.

So, who is Tarasundori? Details will be revealed in upcoming episodes of Gangster Ganga.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.